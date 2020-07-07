Frank jubilant after ‘massive’ Brentford win

Thomas Frank admitted Brentford’s 2-1 victory over Charlton was a “massive win” in the race for automatic promotion.

Brentford needed late goals from Said Benrahma and Ethan Pinnock to edge past the Addicks and crank up the pressure on West Brom.

Lowly Charlton led through an early goal from Macauley Bonne, but Benrahma levelled from the penalty spot before Pinnock headed the winner five minutes from time.

It was by no means a vintage display but nonetheless Brentford have again cut the gap to the second-placed Baggies, who play Derby on Wednesday evening, to just two points.

Frank said: “This is a massive win. I just had a feeling because of all the circumstances of this game it would be difficult. Charlton are a good side and are fighting for their lives.

“When you go 1-0 down that’s the worst thing that can happen. This win was big in terms of how we managed it and how we kept going.

“It would be easy to say it was just a matter of time before that winner went in, but I was still extremely happy when it did.”











