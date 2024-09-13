Frank hoping to ‘neutralise’ City as Bees target another famous win

Brentford will face Manchester City on Saturday afternoon looking to put an end to an impressive statistic that already belongs to them.

The Bees’ memorable 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadoum in November 2022 is the last time that Pep Guardiola’s side lost a home match.

City won the treble at the end of that season and went on to become the first English side to win the league title four years in a row last term, going 47 matches unbeaten on their own turf in the process.

Despite overseeing that small piece of history in what was Brentford’s second-ever season in the Premier League, boss Thomas Frank is well aware it will do little to help in this latest test against the early-season league leaders.

“They are one of the hardest teams to play against because of their quality all over the pitch and because they are extremely well coached,” he said.

“We need to be good at defending but still press high when we can. We’re not afraid of doing that.

“We need to really neutralise their key players – they have many so it will be difficult. Then we need to be brave enough on the ball to have phases where we can keep it.”

Brentford completed a league double over City on the final day of the 2022-23 season, and they have never lost by more than two goals against Guardiola’s all-conquering side.

Frank said: “For me, he is the best coach ever and also very innovative. He could flip the team and put a full-back as a striker or a striker down at left-back. We can joke about it, but he’s always thinking and trying to be one move ahead of the rest of us.

“That’s what I need to try to prepare for, but we are ready for the challenge. I think we’ve done quite well against City every time we’ve met them. But I know if you switch off you can lose 5-0.

“I was inspired by his Barcelona team; I watched a lot of their games. That team still stands out as the best team in my opinion.

“Since then, I’ve followed him and the way he’s mixed everything up. He could play the same way and tweak it a bit to win games because he’s got the best players, but I think he needs to change it for himself and also because good coaches are finding things to do against him to minimize the chance of him winning.

“The big thing is he is constantly trying to develop, and that’s why he is the top coach because he is constantly developing and reflecting, and if you do that you can stay on top.

“The biggest thing with Guardiola – yes he’s innovative and plays a fantastic brand of football – but he wants to win.”

Another sign of Frank’s relative success against City has been his ability to keep Erling Haaland quiet.

The prolific Norwegian has only scored once in three appearances against Brentford, which is all the more remarkable given he has found the net seven times in the first three games of the current campaign.

“A lot of teams have tried to neutralise him. I think it’s almost impossible,” Frank said.

“His movement in the box is probably some of the best we have ever seen. The way he anticipates the situation, the way he times his movement off the shoulder of the defender, and is constantly on the move and aware of where he needs to position himself is top level.

“His running in behind – he’s not only explosive and big and strong – he’s also so focused to make sure he times it in the right moment.

“He’s playing for the best team but you still need to score the goals. You still need to be committed and disciplined and focused every game.”

The Bees saw their own prolific striker depart in the final days of the summer transfer window, with Ivan Toney completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Toney scored both goals in that famous win at the Etihad two years ago on his way to notching 20 across the season.

Following the 28-year-old’s ban for breaching the FA’s gambling rules he was absent at the start of this season as his protracted move away from west London was finalised, and Frank thinks his side are well prepared for life without their former talisman.

He said: “He will be missed as a player and a person. I will definitely miss him and I wish all the best.

“When players leave, others grow and step into new positions. Players already stepped up and are growing. If you see it like a big tree, overshadowing other small trees that don’t get enough air – not on purpose that’s just how it is and not only Ivan, it could be any player – like when [Lionel] Messi left Barcelona.

“Now other players in the dressing room need to take responsibility and be leaders.

“On and off the pitch, Ivan is a fantastic player. But in general, I am not worried. I think we have some fantastic players who are ready to step in.”







