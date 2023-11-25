Frank hails ‘unbelievable’ Brentford after loss to Arsenal

Thomas Frank lamented the late goal which cost his “unbelievable” Brentford side a point against Arsenal.

The Bees showed impressive resilience for long spells, only for Kai Havertz to head home from close range with two minutes remaining to put the Gunners top of the Premier League.







Boss Frank was without playmaker Mathias Jensen who will, he hopes, be ready for Brentford’s next game, at home to Luton Town on 2 December.

“We did many things right today,” said Frank.

“It was a very even game and they had a little more of the ball but that is not a surprise against a team now at the top of the league. Unfortunately they took their chance and we didn’t.

“I’m pleased with the performance and effort of the players. It is game number 13 in the league and we played very well. I still think we can continue the good performances going forward.”

Frank remains resolute despite the defeat, which was Brentford’s second at home in the Premier League this season.

He said: “We have been very unlucky with injuries but I want to praise the players who came in against Arsenal. It was unbelievable the way we went toe to toe against them. It is fantastic and a credit to our culture at the club.

“Saka and Martinelli do a lot of damage to clubs throughout Europe but Vitaly Janelt and Sami Ghoddos kept them quiet apart from one situation.”







