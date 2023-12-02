Frank hails Brentford after win over Luton

Thomas Frank hailed Brentford after an industrious 3-1 win over Luton.

The Bees moved up to 10th place in the Premier League, with 19 points – three ahead of Chelsea, who play Brighton on Sunday.

After a dull first half, Neal Maupay fired Brentford ahead on 49 minutes – his second goal since returning to the club on loan – before Ben Mee doubled the lead with a header shortly afterwards.







And after Hatters substitute Jacob Brown pulled a goal back, Shandon Baptiste made the points safe for the hosts with nine minutes to go.

“I am very pleased with the overall performance,” said boss Frank.

“It shows we are going to the right direction in terms of adding extra layers to our game. We had around 27 shots and that was very, very dominant and that is so impressive.

“I asked for focus, discipline and mentality today and the players delivered. We were on top in this game and it surprised me a little bit we were that dominant.

“We started very well in the second half – we talked about keeping the tempo, we got Vitaly (Janelt) and (Yoane) Wissa more into the game. We are very happy we are good on set pieces.”

Frank also praised Maupay, who played a key role in the win.

The Dane said: “He is a very good pressing player and link-up player, and as a mentality character he is very good for the group.

“He drives the group and I have no doubt he will score goals for us.”

