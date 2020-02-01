Frank lauds ‘fantastic’ Benrahma after thumping Bees win

Thomas Frank hailed Said Benrahma after his fine hat-trick helped Brentford thump Hull City 5-1.

Behrahma’s father recently passed away and Bees boss Frank praised the player for his strength of character.

“We all know it’s very difficult when people lose a loved one. We gave him all the time off that he needed to get his head in the right place,” Frank said.

“It was a very nice tribute for his father. He’s had some emotional days but he said he wanted to play for his Dad and do the best he can.

“He was magnificent in his actions, his touches and of course scoring three goals. It was a fantastic performance from him.”

Benrahma curled his first goal into the bottom corner and a terrible own goal by Reece Burke, who inexplicably headed into his own net, made it 2-0.





Bees keeper David Raya then gifted the hosts a way back when he allowed a seemingly harmless long ball from Ryan Tafazolli to pass under his foot and into the net.

But an Ollie Watkins header from Rico Henry’s fine cross restored the two-goal lead.

And two slick Benrahma strikes sealed an emphatic win.







