Frank hails Bees side after play-off triumph

Thomas Frank hailed his battling Brentford players after they dramatically came from behind to overcome 10-man Bournemouth and reach the Championship play-off final.

The Bees prevailed 3-2 on aggregate, in superb fashion against Jonathan Woodgate’s side, despite conceding a goal scored by Arnaut Danjuma in the fifth minute.







A first-half penalty converted by Ivan Toney for his 32nd goal of the season, in addition to strikes by Vitaly Janelt and substitute Marcus Forss, saw off the Cherries.

“It is a rollercoaster of emotions,” admitted boss Frank.

“I spoke that it is constantly about winning the next moment and being totally engaged. We started fantastic and were aggressive but our resilience, attitude and togetherness by the players who were bang on it.

“To score relatively early after going down helped. I had big, big belief that we could do it. I smashed my foot into the ice cooler after their goal, but you have to keep your cool against a very good side.

“I was not in doubt we could turn it around. When you look at or players’ performance, we had momentum. That presence you need from your team was amazing. These games are decided on the finest of margins.

“We knew exactly what we needed to do in this game and knew our fans could be a factor. I said to the players ‘we need a top performance’ and to the fans as well.”

It was a thrilling day in front of 4,000 supporters at the Community Stadium for Brentford, who merited their triumph against the south coast side, who had Chris Mepham, a former Bees defender, red-carded in the 27th minute.

After nine previous failed attempts at the play-off stage – including defeat in last season’s final against Fulham – next weekend is another chance for the Bees to elevate to the Premier League.

“It is a massive achievement, but the ultimate is to win on Saturday,” added Frank. “There were 4,000 here but it felt like 40,000. I can’t wait for the ground to be full.

“It is a long, long way before we cross the goal line. To reach another final after a corona year is massive and it is fantastic achievement from the players. We can go in on Saturday and play with no fear.

“It’s good that we have a full week (to prepare). The experience of last year will help us but we will be unbelievably prepared. We will come flying out. We can’t say we will do it, but we will give everything.”







