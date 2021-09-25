Frank hails Bees players after ‘crazy’ draw with Liverpool

Thomas Frank paid full tribute to his battling Brentford players after a “crazy” 3-3 draw against Liverpool at the Community Stadium.

The Bees earned a deserved point, thanks to goals from Ethan Pinnock, Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa to ultimately frustrate the Premier League leaders.

Wissa, a late substitute, netted from close range with eight minutes to go to rescue Brentford, leaving Frank delighted.







“We went toe to toe with one of the top three teams in Premier League and potentially winning the title and a fantastic manager in Jurgen Klopp,” said the Bees head coach.

“A crazy, crazy performance from the players. Defensively we can do better – we were stretched in spells but we needed some big moments with saves from David (Raya). A really promising, good performance.

“We could even have won in the end. Coming back twice showed unbelievable character. We gave more chances away today compared to in the first five (games). We prefer to be attack-minded and press forward.

“We wanted to get at least a point – we wanted more and had massive belief we could get something out of this game, even against Liverpool.

“It was a crazy game to be part of,” added Frank. “It is also pleasing that we did something in the game and that we could hurt them in the way we did.

“I constantly try to reinforce messages and that we need to improve. There is a fantastic inner belief in the squad.”

Frank said Brentford will assess the injury sustained by Ethan Pinnock, who had to go off.

“He got a knock on the hip but we expect it to be a minor thing,” he explained. “We will assess him in the morning.”







