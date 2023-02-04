Frank delighted after another Bees victory

Thomas Frank was delighted following Brentford’s resounding 3-0 victory over struggling Southampton, which extended their unbeaten run to nine games.

The Bees, in eighth place in the Premier League, are just one point from a European qualifying place, thanks to first-half goals from Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo, with Mathias Jensen adding a third 10 minutes from the end of what was a comfortable afternoon.

With the unbeaten sequence the club’s longest in the top flight for 87 years, Frank’s men are in excellent form ahead of what will be a much more difficult task next Saturday, away to leaders Arsenal.







“In the first half our overall performance was the most complete we’ve been all season,” said head coach Frank. “We created opportunities and were in control.

“I know we are unbeaten in nine games but it is only a snapshot, but the big snapshot is where we are after 38 games.

“We looked good. I’m pleased with this run of form, where almost every player on the pitch is in a fantastic place.

“We are in a good place and need to continue and look forward to going to Arsenal to play the best team in the Premier League.”

Frank paid tribute to defender Mee, who bravely headed Brentford’s second goal, sustaining a minor knock in the process, as well as team-mates Mbeumo, Rico Henry and Ivan Toney.

“Ben has been fantastic for us and was a big part of a third clean sheet in a row,” explained Frank. “He did well to get in there for the goal. He has his second youth and is enjoying his football.

“And Bryan today? His goal and link-up play? He was immense. So it is not just Ivan we are relying on as he had good battles with the two centre backs. Rico as well – he is in a very good place in his second season in the Premier League.”







