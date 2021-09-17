Frank confident despite Bees facing ‘massive task’ at Wolves

Thomas Frank says Brentford will head to Wolves with confidence despite facing a “massive task” at Molineux.

Frank’s side are looking to bounce back after a late Brighton goal condemned the Bees to a first defeat of the season.

“It’s going to be a massive task and they are favourites,” said the head coach.







“But we believe in ourselves. I believe we can go and get something if we give a high performance level.

“Most importantly, I think we’ve been very consistent in our performances so far and that’s made me happy but also believing that we can continue doing some great stuff.”

Promoted Brentford have made an encouraging start to the life in the Premier League.

They had chances against Brighton, having drawn at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa after beating Arsenal.

However, they have only managed one goal in the past three matches and nine efforts on target so far this season.

But Frank believes an initial struggle in front of goal was inevitable as they adapted to playing at a higher level.

He explained: “I think it’s natural. When you get a promoted team going into a Premier League with the lowest budget the most difficult thing to add to your team, if you just need to develop it, is the offensive quality.

“I believe we have offensive quality in the team. I have massive belief in our two strikers Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney – I think they look brilliant together and I believe there will be much more to come from them. They are learning every single day.

“But I’m pretty sure we’re not going to have 23 shots on target on average or whatever it is Manchester City, Chelsea and these clubs have.”







