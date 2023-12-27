Frank calls for calm after Brentford are crushed by Wolves

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists remaining calm is the key to his side getting out of their poor run of form.

The Bees slumped to their sixth defeat in seven matches as Wolves cruised to a 4-1 victory – the club’s biggest home defeat in the Premier League – with summer signing Nathan Collins enduring a nightmare performance against his former team.

Collins made two catastrophic errors that led to goals for the visitors, with the Bees now just four points off the relegation zone and facing a crunch clash at Selhurst Park against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday.







“It’s unfortunately one of these games you have every year,” Frank said.

“We had one where we lost 5-1 at Newcastle last season and it was a flashback to that.

“There were two big mistakes that led to goals, that happens but there were also two goals where we did not defend well.”

Collins cut a distraught figure at the final whistle after he first under-hit a back-pass to keeper Mark Flekken that was intercepted by Hwang Hee-Chan to make it 2-0.

Eleven minutes from time the Republic of Ireland international passed across the face of his own box and straight to Matheus Cuhna, with the Brazilian squaring for substitute Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to score Wolves’ fourth goal.

“I told him, with a smile on my face, it will never be a bad as that, it is not possible,” Frank said.

“He has been a very positive player for us, when he got injured during the international break he was on a really good run but mistakes happen.

“But the big thing in this football world is to stay clam and believe in process that is what we do and have come out of it again like we have before during bad spells.”







