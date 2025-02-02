Frank bemoans lack of ‘big chances’ in Bees defeat

Thomas Frank was left disappointed by the lack of clear goal-scoring opportunities his Brentford side created in their 2-0 loss to Tottenham.

A Vitaly Janelt own goal and a second-half strike from substitute Pape Matar Sarr condemned Brentford to defeat in a game they had the better of for long spells.

Yoane Wissa clipped the top of the crossbar with their best chance of an equaliser, and they often struggled to produce quality deliveries into the box against a resolute Spurs backline.

Boss Frank said: “It defintely felt like a missed opportunity. We did a lot of things right in the game, but this is football and in football just because you do a lot of things right it doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to win the game.

“We need to always look at ourselves, at what we could have done to do even more, and other times it’s the small bits – the margins that don’t drop perfect for you.

“If we look at what we did well, we created a lot of good situations and created more than enough opportunities. We produced 30 crosses, 20 shots but we didn’t create enough big chances.

“It’s not like we had five or six big chances, we had maybe one or two and a lot of half-chances that could have gone in.

“The way Tottenham defended the box was some of the best I’ve seen maybe all season. I think they were very good at closing down our transitions… either closing down, not committing as many players going forward or they’d foul us.

“In a tight game, we need to win the set-piece battle and we didn’t. If you looked at the two teams and guessed who would have been the strongest on set-pieces it should have been us but that’s well done to Tottenham.”

Brentford remain without a home win in 2025 and are now winless in six matches at the Gtech Community Stadium in all competitions.

However, it is not something Frank is overly concerned about yet.

He said: “I also said when we didn’t get an away win [for nine games at the start of the season] that it was all about consistent performances.

“Now we’ve solved that we need to fix the home form but I don’t think there’s to much to fix, if I’m honest.

“I think there’s been consistent performances. If you look at it, we should have got more out of this game – at least a draw. We could have created more big chances, but we created more than enough to get an equaliser.

“We faced Liverpool, they are an okay team as I understand it, and we should maybe have also got a draw there or got more out of it. We’ve faced City and played well, and we faced Arsenal and played a good game just didn’t have a cutting edge.”







