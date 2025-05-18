Frank: Beaten Brentford deserved more

Thomas Frank felt his Brentord side deserved more from their derby defeat against neighbours Fulham.

Substitutes Harry Wilson and Tom Cairney struck in the second half to end the Bees’ six-game unbeaten run.

Frank’s side had responded well after Raul Jimenez had given Fulham an early lead, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa scoring to put them ahead at the interval.

But Mbeumo saw a first-half penalty saved by Bernd Leno, allowing the visitors a way back into the game and potentially denting Brentford’s hopes of qualifying for Europe for the first time.

Bees Frank said: “Unfortunately that’s football. Over the 90 minutes it was one of our better games, the first half was one of our best halves this season.

“We completely controlled and were on top of the game. We scored two goals, missed a penalty and had a lot of good chances.

“If you look at the overall performance we definitely deserved more from it but we need to do better.

“It’s fine margins. Two deflected crosses landed perfectly on Jimenez’ head and Cairney’s [for the goals]. Fair play to them they still need to do their job, and then a great finish from Wilson.”

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva hailed Wilson and Whites stalwart Tom Cairney.