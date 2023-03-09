Frank backs injured Lewis-Potter to come good

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has backed Keane Lewis-Potter to bounce back after the club’s record signing was potentially ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Hull last summer for £16 million, has struggled to make an impact since his arrival at the club, making 13 appearances in all competitions and scoring just once.

Lewis-Potter underwent minor surgery this week after sustaining a knee injury in training, with Frank hopeful he will appear again this campaign.

“I think it is is tough to not to see him train and develop,” Frank said.

“He will be out for one to two months and hopefully he will be back in soon. He is very unlucky, it happened during an in-house game.

“He started the season well, looked sharp, got injured then finally got a way to get back into the side and get some minutes.

“Against Crystal Palace he looked sharp when he came on, but unfortunately injuries are a part of life.”

Despite his lack of action this season, Frank said Lewis-Potter is still a player the club have high hopes for and the Dane believes he will prove to be a good long-term signing.

“I really miss him already because he gives us something in the team that none of the other players have,” he said.

“He is a little different from (Yoann) Wissa or Bryan (Mbeumo) and I think he was back on a good trajectory before the injury.

“I have had a few small talks with him and we will try to do our best to give him things to work on.

“That could be in the gym or the mental side of things.”







