Frank admits Bees found it tough against Leeds

Thomas Frank admitted that Brentford’s attacking players found the going tough against Leeds.

Said Benrahma scored the Bees’ goal in a 1-1 draw with their promotion rivals at Griffin Park.

But the so-called ‘BMW’ forward trio of Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins were well contained by the visitors.

“One of the reasons for that is that Leeds do things very differently compared to any other team in the division,” said Bees boss Frank.

“The way they press, man for man, makes you have less time on the ball. That’s why we didn’t have the time to create enough.

“I think it was a fair result, maybe it was even a 0-0 game. There were very few chances.”

Leeds have been clinging onto second place during a poor run reminiscent of the one which saw them miss out on promotion last season.

But Frank believes the Yorkshire side are the best team in the Championship despite their recent wobble.

He said: “It was two good sides. You could see that Leeds are a good team and, for me, the best team in the division.”







