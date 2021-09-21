Forss scores four as Bees demolish Oldham

Brentford 7 Oldham 0 3' Forss (pen) 16' Forss 38' Wissa 43' Diarra (OG) 45' Forss 60' Forss 87' Wissa

Marcus Forss scored four as Brentford reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by demolishing the League’s bottom side.

The Bees were 5-0 up at half-time after Forss’ treble, the first of Yoane Wissa goals, and Raphael Diarra’s own goal.

Forss converted an early penalty to put the Bees ahead after Wissa was brought down by Carl Piergianni.

Wissa was involved in the build-up to the second goal too – his shot hit the post and Forss tucked away the rebound.

Mathias Jensen set up the third with a wonderful through-ball threaded between two Oldham defenders, which Wissa collected before slotting home.

After Diarra turned Saman Ghoddos’ low cross into his own net, Forss completed his hat-trick.

Ghoddos was the provider, teeing up the Finn for a cool finish.

Forss netted again on the hour mark, this time after being teed up by Mads Roerslev’s pull-back from the right.

And Wissa completed the scoring in fine style, with an overhead kick from Ghoddos’ cross.







