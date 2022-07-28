Forss completes move to Middlesbrough

Striker Marcus Forss has joined Middlesbrough from Brentford for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has been with the Bees for five years and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

He made 39 appearances in Brentford’s promotion winning season, scoring the winning goal in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against AFC Bournemouth.

“As one of our first Brentford B players he came in to a new group and made an immediate impact,” Phil Giles, Brentford FC director of football, said.

“He showed the pathway for young players here and it was fantastic to see him play and score in the Championship, as well as for his country.

“He got some very important goals for us and took part in some memorable games. I am sure our fans will remember him fondly.”







