Frank looking forward to Toney’s return to training

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is looking forward to Ivan Toney’s return to training.

Toney is serving a ban for breaching the Football Association’s betting rules.

Under the terms of the suspension, he cannot play until 16 January but can return to training from Sunday.







He is therefore due to link-up with his team-mates on Monday morning.

“For us it is good to have him back as he is a very good player, but more importantly for him as a person it will be good to have him back around the group,” Frank said.

“He is working hard and is a very positive person and I am pretty sure he will be very happy to back in and allowed to play football and being around his mates.

“There is no doubt he will give everyone a lift. We would prefer to have him in the team but that is not possible, but to have him every day is going to be a positive.”

Frank refused to be drawn on the FA’s decision to give Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo a suspended ban after the defender admitted breaching betting rules.

“We accepted Ivan’s ban, he accepted it, he is back soon and that is what we care about,” Frank said.

“I don’t know the written reasons behind Toffolo to compare them.

“But I would say what can the Premier League and FA do to help footballers, and look at the bans themselves?

“But I am very proud of Ivan. I think the journey he has been on and the resilience he’s showed throughout his life is amazing.”







