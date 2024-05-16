Boss Frank ‘very happy’ at Brentford

Thomas Frank has insisted he is “very happy” at Brentford amid speculation he could be targeted by Manchester United.

It comes as there is doubt over the future of United boss Erik ten Hag.

Reports have claimed that Bees head coach Frank could be a contender for the job at Old Trafford if the Dutchman is sacked.







Asked if he feels he can achieve his ambitions at Brentford, Frank said: “I can’t see why not. Ambition is many things – you never know what will happen.

“Maybe I’ll stay here for the rest of my time in football. Am I going to another club in the future? Maybe. You never know. What I know is I’m very happy here.

“Ambition is how can you make the perfect club? How can we try to maybe win something? It’s probably odds-against to win the title, but you can win other things.

“How can you beat the odds and maybe one year qualify for Europe?”

Meanwhile, Brentford defender Ben Mee has signed a new one-year contract.

Mee, 34, has been sidelined with an ankle injury since February but is expected to be fit for the start of next season.

Mee, who was signed in the summer of 2022, has made 58 appearances for the club.







