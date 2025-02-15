Frank savours after another Bees away win

Thomas Frank was “very happy” after Brentford’s victory at West Ham – but must now hope to avoid another injury blow.

Kevin Schade’s goal secured the points, giving the Bees a third consecutive away win and keeping them in 11th place in the Premier League table.

But they lost Sepp van den Berg to injury after the break.

“I am very happy to beat West Ham away from home and the way we did it,” said head coach Frank.

“We should have been at least 3-0 up (in the first half). We also controlled the second half – they didn’t put us under sustained pressure although we had to defend a bit.

“I would have loved a second goal, but in the end it was a fully well deserved win.

“It’s a nice feeling to have three away wins in a row. I know we struggled on the road at the start of the season, but I have a very honest team, well structured, and if you continue with that you will get results.”

Van den Berg was caught in a challenge by West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Frank, whose squad has been hit hard by injuries this season. is hoping for good news on the defender’s condition shortly.

“At the moment, it looks like a knee injury he has,” Frank said.

“He is walking and hopefully it is not too bad. We will see how he is over the next few days.”







