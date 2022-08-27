Frank labels Brentford’s draw with Everton a ‘mystery’

Thomas Frank says it is a “mystery” as to how Brentford only drew with Everton.

The Brentford boss watched his side spurn several good opportunities before Vitaly Janelt’s late equaliser cancelled out Anthony Gordon’s opener to ensure the Bees took a point.

But Frank was left wondering how his side did not take all three.

“It will be an unknown mystery forever,” he said.

“But wow, what a performance. I think in some ways we performed better than the United game.

“I love my team. I think they are fantastic, and the fans should be crazy proud.

“To produce a performance like this against a team like Everton, I think that’s remarkable.

“It’s a game we should win nine out of ten times. I think we created seven big, good chances. If we get these chances again, we will win three or four nil.”

Skipper Pontus Jansson missed the game with a foot injury, which Frank said he found out would not allow him to play on the morning of the game.

But the Bees boss hopes to welcome back the central defender for Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

“It’s a minor foot injury, hopefully he’s ready for Tuesday,” Frank said.

“If I want to put my strongest team out, I put Pontus out there.”















