Brentford continue superb run by beating Bournemouth

Brentford 2 Bournemouth 0 39' Toney (pen) 75' Jensen

Ivan Toney’s penalty and Mathias Jensen’s second-half goal gave Brentford another victory.

After a first half of few chances, Toney – back in the Bees side after injury – won and converted a spot-kick on the 38-minute mark, after a clumsy Marcos Senesi needlessly dragged him down inside the box after a hopeful over-the-top ball from Yoane Wissa.

Jensen added a second on 75 minutes after a bright run from Josh Dasilva resulted in a pull-back to the edge of the box, where the late-arriving midfielder was on hand to guide his shot into the top-left corner.

Toney left the pitch to a standing ovation, replaced by new signing Kevin Schade, who didn’t really have time to make an impression in front of his new fans.

Bournemouth offered little resistance, with Keiffer Moore missing a good first-half chance.

The result moved Brentford up to eighth, leapfrogging Liverpool.

Next up for the Bees is an away trip to Leeds a week on Sunday.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Mee, Ajer (Zanka 81), Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva (Schade), Wissa (Roerslev 70) Toney (Damsgaard 81), Mbeumo (Lewis-Potter 88),