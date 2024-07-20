Thiago scores twice on Bees debut

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong featured and new arrival Igor Thiago scored twice on his debut as Brentford began their pre-season campaign with a 5-2 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Armstrong, 32, is having a trial with the Bees ahead of a possible move to west London. He is a free agent, having recently been released by Southampton.

He played the second half of the game at Plough Lane, where Yunus Emre Konak also made his Brentford debut.

Yoane Wissa scored with a penalty and there were also goals for Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo.

Brentford’s next friendly is away to Benfica on Thursday.

Brentford: Cox, Roerslev (Crama 45), Pinnock (Ajer 45), Kim (Collins 45), Stevens (Fredrick 45), Konak (Onyeka 45), Peart-Harris (Owen 45), Yogane (Armstrong 45), Wissa (Morgan 45), Thiago (Schade 45).







