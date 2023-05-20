Mbeumo scores twice as Bees win at Tottenham

Tottenham 1 Brentford 3 8' Kane 50' Mbeumo 62' Mbeumo 88' Wissa

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford came from behind to secure a superb derby victory.

Yoane Wissa added a late third for the Bees, who made it two wins out of two matches without star striker Ivan Toney.

Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead in emphatic style from a free-kick after eight minutes.







Dejan Kulusevski touched the ball to the England striker, who sent a brilliant strike past keeper David Raya and into the top corner of the net.

Tottenham had chances to add to their lead before the break, with Rico Henry rescuing the visitors by clearing Emerson Royal’s header off the line.

Mikkel Damsgaard was sent on at half-time – and was involved in setting up the equaliser five minutes after the restart.

Damsgaard found Wissa, who laid the ball to his right for Mbeumo to fire into the bottom corner.

And the Cameroon international struck again just after the hour mark to leave the home fans stunned.

Spurs appealed in vain for a free-kick after Kane went down, Brentford broke forward and Aaron Hickey threaded through a perfect pass to Mbeumo, who netted from a tight angle.

And after Oliver Skipp gave the ball away, Mbeumo set up Wissa for a simple close-range finish to seal another memorable Brentford triumph.

Raya produced a magnificent save in stoppage time to deny Richarlison and then also keep out the Brazilian’s follow-up header.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey (Roerslev 89), Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen (Baptiste 72), Janelt, Onyeka (Damsgaard 45), Schade (Zanka 78), Wissa (Dasilva 89), Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Strakosha, Ghoddos, Ajer, Trevitt.







