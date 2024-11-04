Wilson’s stoppage-time double gives Fulham incredible derby victory

Fulham 2 Brentford 1 24' Janelt 92' Wilson 97' Wilson

Harry Wilson scored twice in stoppage time to give Fulham an incredible victory in the west London derby at Craven Cottage.

Substitute Wilson levelled the game with a superb flicked finish before settling the contest with a last-gasp header.

Vitaly Janelt’s brilliant first-half strike had put the Bees ahead against the run of play, yet they were rarely troubled until Wilson’s decisive contribution.

Janelt fired home from distance after Calvin Bassey had been caught in possession in his own half.

Fulham toiled in search of an equaliser until Wilson got a decisive touch on a cross from fellow substitute Adama Traore.

Former Fulham man Fabio Carvalho almost put Brentford back in front moments later, but Bernd Leno did brilliantly to keep out his close-range effort.

And that allowed Wilson to be the match-winner, as he picked out the top corner with a looping header from an Antonee Robinson delivery.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 73), Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira (Traore 65), Berge, Nelson (Wilson 82), Smith-Rowe (Cairney 82), Iwobi, Jiimenez (Muniz 73).

Subs not used: Benda, Diop, Sessegnon, Reed

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Van Den Berg, Damsgaard (Jensen 72), Norgaard, Janelt (Yarmoliuk 90+4), Mbeumo (Mee 86), Wissa (Schade 72), Lewis-Potter (Carvalho 72).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Meghoma, Maghoma, Konak







