Hickey to miss most of the season after injury setback

Aaron Hickey is expected to miss most of the season after suffering another serious injury setback.

Brentford’s Scotland full-back, 22, was hoping to put his injury problems behind him, having been out since October last year.

However, he recently suffered another injury in training and has had hamstring surgery, ruling him out for several more months.

Brentford’s head physio Nick Stubbings said: “The procedure involved the removal of the previous repair sutures and making a new tendon repair.

“Now we aim to start afresh and help Aaron return to his previous level of health and performance.”







