Frank hails Brentford’s ‘world class pressing’ after resounding win

Thomas Frank was keen to highlight Brentford’s work without the ball after their 3-1 win against Southampton.

The Bees won possession back on the edge of the visitors’ box in the build-up to Bryan Mbeumo’s two goals, setting them up for victory.

Despite enjoying just 37% of possession, Brentford managed to have 20 shots at goal and comfortably saw off the newly promoted Saints.







“Our press, high press and counter-press was exceptional. I think it was world class,” said head coach Frank.

“We showed again that we are one of the best in the Premier League at doing that.

“It was aggressive, well organised and the players were extremely committed. We knew there would be opportunities to regain the ball and get a lot of big transitions.

“It was up to us to capitalise on it. We forced errors from Southampton, [it was] not them making the errors.”

A key part of the successful pressing was Mikkel Damsgaard, who was given a surprise start in midfield.

In what was just his seventh league start of the calendar year, the Danish playmaker won back possession to create both goals for Mbeumo.

Frank explained that his ability without the ball was a key part of why he was selected, and was delighted with what he saw from the 24-year-old.

He said: “Maybe his best game in a Brentford shirt. I thought he was really good. I’m very pleased with the performance.

“He was nice and aggressive in the pressure because he reads [the game] so well and so quick, and he moves his feet so quick as well.

“He wins the ball in these situations and then creates with key passes as well.

“I can’t teach him that. He’s born with that and he’s got that ability to do that at a high level.

“I’ve got a feeling he could go on a run [of games] now but of course it’s up to him to show that and keep performing.”







