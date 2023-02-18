Frank hails ‘incredible’ Bees as unbeaten run continues

Thomas Frank hailed Brentford after Vitaly Janelt scored an equaliser deep into injury time against Crystal Palace to earn a 1-1 draw and preserve their unbeaten run.

Former QPR star Ebere Eze, on as a substitute, headed home Michael Olise’s 69th-minute cross.

But the Bees, now unbeaten in 11 league matches, rescued a point when Janelt – also on as a substitute – tucked away Bryan Mbeumo’s cross.

“This group of players is remarkable,” said Bees boss Frank.

“They are top characters and personalities and I am so pleased with the comeback.

“Us being in this position, 11 games unbeaten, is just incredible.”







