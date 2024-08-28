Frank praises debutants after Brentford scrape through

Thomas Frank praised Brentford’s debutants after his side scraped into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at Colchester.

Hakon Valdimarsson saved a late penalty on his debut for the Bees, who will be at home to Leyton Orient in the next round.

Keane Lewis-Potter’s controversial goal just before half-time was enough to take them through.

League Two side Colchester were denied an equaliser when Icelandic keeper Valdimarsson kept out Jack Payne’s 82nd-minute spot-kick after Frank Onyeka had fouled Mandela Egbo.

“He dominated his box in the second half on the long throws, on set-pieces, and he made a winning save from the penalty – a fantastic debut I would say,” said head coach Frank.

Sepp van den Berg also made his debut and there was a first start for fellow recent signing from Liverpool Fabio Carvalho, while Ben Mee made his return to the starting line-up.

Frank said: “I thought Fabio got better and better throughout the game, got more and more on the ball and started creating. I’m pleased with his full debut.

“Sepp, like the rest of the team, for the first 10 minutes had to adjust a bit and after that he stepped up. I liked what I saw as well.”

The hosts had every reason to feel aggrieved about the game’s only goal.

Kevin Schade appeared to foul defender Aaron Donnelly – even Schade stopped, seemingly thinking a free-kick would be given against him – but Lewis-Potter poked in the loose ball and the goal was allowed to stand.

Brentford: Valdimarsson, Trevitt, Van den Berg, Mee, Janelt (Collins 74), Damsgaard (Jensen 73), Yarmoliuk, Onyeka (Konak 89), Lewis-Potter, Carvalho (Peart-Harris 84), Schade (Wissa 73).

Subs not used: Cox, Roerslev, Ji-soo, Morgan.







