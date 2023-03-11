Brentford’s unbeaten run ended by Everton

Everton 1 Brentford 0

Dwight McNeil’s goal after just 35 seconds ended Brentford’s 12-match unbeaten run.

McNeil fired into the far corner of the net to give Everton a perfect start at Goodison Park.

They thought they had doubled their lead but Demarai Gray had a goal ruled out for handball by VAR.

The Bees were well short of their best but did create chances and had the home side worried at times.

Ethan Pinnock had a header cleared off the line by McNeil and substitute Kevin Schade headed wide as Thomas Frank’s men tried in vain to find an equaliser.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey (Wissa 74), Pinnock, Mee, Henry (Ghoddos 87), Damsgaard (Dasilva 62), Norgaard ( Onyeka 74), Jensen (Schade 62), Mbuemo, Janelt, Toney.







