Brentford’s Dasilva faces long spell out with knee injury

Josh Dasilva faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Dasilva is to have surgery on what Brentford have described as a “significant” knee injury the midfielder suffered in training ahead of the recent game against Manchester City.

He has previously spent a year out with a hip problem and, more recently, has been troubled by a hamstring injury which kept him out from August until last month.

His return was a boost for the Bees, who have been beset by injuries this season, but Dasilva will be unavailable for a long period again after a scan revealed substantial ligament damage.

“Unfortunately, Josh suffered an injury in training over the weekend, while preparing for the Man City game,” Brentford’s head of medical Neil Greig told the club website.

“Subsequent imaging has shown a significant injury to ligaments in his right knee, which will require surgery to repair.

“Having consulted with the leading knee surgeon in the UK, Josh will now undertake a short period of preparation before surgery goes ahead and, at this point, no firm timescales have been discussed for his recovery.

“Josh will, of course, receive all of the support that he needs over the coming weeks.

“He’s previously shown an outstanding attitude to adversity and injury recovery, and we have absolute confidence in his capability to fully recovery from this setback.”

Meanwhile, boss Thomas Frank says he expects Ivan Toney to leave Brentford this summer.







