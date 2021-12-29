Brentford v Man City player ratings

Brentford went down 1-0 to champions Manchester City in a lively affair at the Community Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Alavaro Fernandez: 6

Given little chance with Phil Foden’s well-taken winner and was solid between the sticks despite some erratic distribution with the ball at his feet.







Dominic Thompson: 7

The youngster did well against the lively Gabriel Jesus, made some timely interceptions and didn’t look out of place in only his second Premier League appearance.

Ethan Pinnock: 7

A strong display from the big centre-back whose pace and size were a huge asset to a Bees defence which spent large parts of the game on the back foot.

Pontus Jansson: 6

Allowed Foden to ghost in front of him and score after turning off as Kevin de Bruyne delivered a perfect ball into the box. Otherwise solid, putting his body on the line with some important blocks.

Mads Bech Sorensen: 7

Another decent display following his return from injury. Given a stiff test by the excellent Foden and Jesus, but stuck to his task well.

Mads Roerslev: 7

Preferred to Sergi Canos in the right-wing-back role and more than justified the decision as he kept the disappointing Jack Grealish firmly in check in what was an encouraging display from the Danish defender.

Frank Onyeka: 8

Probably his best performance in a Brentford shirt. Worked tirelessly in midfield and enjoyed a running battle with City skipper Fernandinho. Missed a decent chance in the first half to score when he shot straight at Ederson.

Mathias Jensen: 7

Like Onyeka, he played well, winning tackles and getting in the faces of the City midfielders. However, it wasn’t the Denmark international’s best night from set-pieces with his delivery from some encouraging positions off-cue.

Shandon Baptiste: 6

Worked hard and competed well with his pace in the midfield posing some questions early in the game when Brentford enjoyed their best attacking moments.

Yoane Wissa: 5

Another disappointing display from a player who has struggled to match his early-season displays off the bench. Was kept well in check by the City defence.

Ivan Toney: 6

His physicality caused some uncomfortable moments for Ruben Dias and he should have scored in the first half with a header from a yard out that was cleared off the line. Fortunate not to be punished for a stamp on Fernandinho in the first half that was missed by the officials.

Saman Ghoddos: 6

Looked lively in a late cameo with a good tackle and run that almost set Toney clear.

Mads Bistrup: 6

Came on for excellent Onyeka but had little impact on the game as City pressed for a second goal.







