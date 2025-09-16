Brentford beat Villa on penalties to secure fourth-round place

Brentford 1 Hickey (57′) Aston Villa 1 McGinn (43′) Brentford won 4-2 on penalties



Brentford secured a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by beating Aston Villa in a penalty shootout after Aaron Hickey’s equaliser.

Mikkel Damsgaard tucked away the winning spot-kick after Hakon Valdimarsson had saved penalties from John McGinn and Matty Cash.

Hickey hauled Brentford level early in the second half, cancelling out Harvey Elliott’s first-half opener.

Former Fulham man Elliott was helped by mistakes from Vitaly Janelt and Valdimarsson – who later atoned for his error in fine style.

After Janelt had lost possession, Elliott tried his luck with a strike which squirmed through the legs of keeper Valdimarsson and into the net.

Jadon Sancho went close to doubling Villa’s lead when he fired against the post shortly before Hickey – recently back after a 20-month injury lay-off – equalised with a sweet volley after Pau Torres was only able to half-clear Frank Onyeka’s long throw.

After Valdimarsson’s saved McGinn’s opening kick of the shootout, Fabio Carvalho, Reiss Nelson and Yehor Yarmoliuk netted for the hosts.

Former Brentford star Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendia converted their penalties for Villa but, after Valdimarsson denied Cash, Damsgaard coolly planted the ball into the bottom corner.

Brentford: Valdimarsson, Hickey (Kayode 78), Van den Berg, Arthur, Ajer (Collins 52), Henry, Janelt (Yarmoliuk 46), Milambo (Nelson 68), Onyeka, Carvalho, Ouattara (Damsgaard 78).

Subs not used: Kelleher, Schade, Jensen, Lewis-Potter.