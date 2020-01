Brentford have completed the signings of Oxford United duo Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu-Henry.

Grenada international midfielder Baptiste, 21, was also wanted by Scottish champions Celtic. He has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at Griffin Park.

Winger Fosu-Henry, 24, only joined Oxford from Charlton during the summer. He has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Bees.