Toney could be a Bees sub against Man Utd

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney might have to start Tuesday’s clash against Manchester United on the bench after returning from Covid-19 isolation.

Toney has missed the past two Bees matches, against Leeds and Watford, which have yielded four points, but ends his isolation period just before Tuesday’s game.







However, Frank revealed his talismanic striker is still feeling the effects from the virus and may not be fit enough to take his place in the starting line-up.

“Ivan will definitely be in the squad but to be fair it hasn’t benefited his fitness over the last 10 days, but it’s a big boost that he is available,” Frank said.

“But let’s see tomorrow. He may start or come off the bench.”

Sergi Canos will return after suspension and with centre-back Ethan Pinnock, who also missed the 2-1 win over Watford due to Covid, still unavailable, midfielder Vitaly Janelt may continue on the left side of a back three.

The German’s performance against the Hornets delighted Frank, whose side scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to seal a crucial win despite being without so many key players.

“Going into the Watford game with only two fit centre-backs from six, all I can say is Vitaly Janelt – what a personality and what a player,” Frank said.

“He just stepped in and did a job and was texting Ethan before the game and Ethan was texting him back telling him just to do his job and he would be fine.

“We are such a tight group who just want the best for each other and that helps us massively.”

United will head to the capital with some Covid cases of their own which has led to speculation the match may be in doubt.

However, Frank fully expects the game to go ahead.

“We are planning to play the game that is what we are focusing on,” he said.

“It would need to be a significant amount of cases for it to be cancelled.

“First and foremost it is a tricky situation, but I think it should be made clear what is needed to cancel a game.”







