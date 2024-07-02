Brentford miss out as Gray joins Spurs

Brentford have missed out on the signing of Archie Gray.

Tottenham have signed the 18-year-old midfielder from Leeds United.

Brentford were willing to pay up to £40m for the youngster and Chelsea were also interested, but he has moved to north London.

Gray, who can also play at right-back, made 44 league appearances for Leeds and was a standout performer last season, when they missed out on promotion by losing in the Championship play-offs.

He is the great nephew of Leeds legend Eddie Gray.








