Brentford denied victory by Ayew equaliser

Brentford 1 Swansea 1 36' Toney 77' Ayew

Andre Ayew scored a 77th-minute equaliser to deny Brentford back-to-back victories.

Ivan Toney had scored his 10th goal of the season, from close range after good work by Mathias Jensen and Bryan Mbeumo, to put the Bees ahead in the 36th minute.







David Raya had earlier made superb saves from Kyle Naughton and Andre Ayew and then made another at the start of the second half to deny Jamal Lowe.

The Bees had few chances, although Henrik Dalsgaard planted a free header over the bar, while Swansea had got on top before they scored, and then Ayew had a header disallowed for offside with the last touch of the match.

The point takes Brentford up a place to eighth.

They were forced into a reshuffle at the back, with Mads Bech Sorensen having been injured in training. Charlie Goode came into the side and Fin Stevens, who earlier in the day played 70 minutes in a B team game, was on the bench.

Swansea looked far more dangerous in the early stages and it was only two superb saves by Raya that kept the game goalless.

First in the 18th minute, he spectacularly turned away a piledriver from full-back Kyle Naughton from the edge of the area.

Then, three minutes later, Ayew ran into the left side of the area and unleashed a fierce drive which Raya tipped over.

In a similar way to the Norwich game last Tuesday, Brentford weathered the storm and then took the lead.

Jensen played in Mbeumo on the right-hand side of the area and then kept going to receive a return pass from the Frenchman, before playing a low ball into the danger area where Toney swept home from eight yards out.

Swansea started the second half on the front foot and within a minute Jamal Lowe had forced Raya into another save, as the keeper tipped away his curling effort.

But after that, the second half became quite a scrappy affair with few chances for either side.

The visitors looked slightly more dangerous, but Dalsgaard had a great chance to double Brentord’s lead in the 75th minute. Mbeumo floated in a free-kick and the right-back was unmarked but his diving header flew over the bar.

Substitute Viktor Gyokeres drove past the Bees’ far post as Swansea piled on the pressure and less a minute later they were level.

Another substitute Matt Grimes got free on the right-hand side of the area and pulled the ball across for Ayew to smash home from close range.

Ayew thought he had won it in the final action of the match when he headed home a free-kick, but it was disallowed for offside and the final whistle blew immediately.

Overall Brentford didn’t do enough to win the match, but did well to hold the second-placed team in the table to a draw.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Jensen, Dasilva, Marcondes (Janelt 69), Ghoddos (Canos 62), Mbeumo (Forss 84), Toney.







