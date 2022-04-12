Brentford’s B team lose Middlesex Senior Challenge Cup final

Nathan Young-Coombes scored and missed a penalty in normal time for Brentford’s B team as they were beaten 4-2 on penalties in the final of the Middlesex Senior Challenge Cup.

Young-Coombes’ stunning first-half strike was cancelled out by Ryan De Havilland’s equaliser in the second half to end the game at 1-1 before Roy Syla and Alex Gilbert missed spot-kicks in the shoot-out.

Moments after Young-Coombes had missed a close range header, the prolific forward curled a fantastic strike into the far corner to beat former Chelsea youngster Jake Askew.







Barnet went close to an equaliser before half-time when Askew’s deep free-kick fell to Ross Marshall in the box but his powerful volley cannoned off the crossbar.

But the National League side levelled matters soon after the restart when Rob Hall’s low cross caused panic in the Brentford box and Ryan De Havilland reacted quickest to a loose ball to smash in an equaliser.

Brentford were then awarded a penalty late in the second half when one goalscorer was adjudged to have fouled another as Young-Coombes went down under a challenge from De Havilland, only to be denied from the spot by a superb save from Askew.

And Askew proved to be the hero again in the penalty shoot-out, saving from Gilbert after Syla had blasted over before De Havilland sealed the cup victory with the final penalty.







