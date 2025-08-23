Brentford v Aston Vila player ratings

Brentford earned their first win under Keith Andrews by seeing off Aston Villa. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Caoimhin Kelleher: 6

Reacted well to keep out a John McGinn effort having been unsighted. His yellow card for time-wasting on the hour mark felt unnecessary given how little he had to do.

Michael Kayode: 7

Picked up where he ended last season. Not really tested defensively but was typically aggressive in the challenge and charged forwards to attack whenever the opportunity arose.

Nathan Collins: 7

Defended his box brilliantly and proved to be a nuisance when attacking set-plays as well.

Sepp Van den Berg: 7

Combined well with Collins to prevent former Brentford man Ollie Watkins from having any joy.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 6

Brentford didn’t have enough of the ball for the makeshift left-back to show his best qualities but he still defended well.

Jordan Henderson: 7

An accomplished home debut from the England international. Clearly helped keep Brentford organised but also showed plenty of athleticism in his first Premier League appearance since May 2023.

Yehor Yarmoliuk: 7

Complimented Henderson well in midfield, using his energy to help win back possession on more than one occasion.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 8

Surely now Brentford’s best and most important player following a summer of change. Was harshly denied a goal by VAR but sparkled in possession with both his passing and his dribbling.

Dango Ouattara: 7

Made the perfect start to his Brentford career by scoring early on. Lacked composure in the final third at times but his speed will surely be a great asset for the Bees.

Igor Thiago: 6

Looks to have the physicality to make him a success in the Premier League, as shown by the flick-on he won for Ouattara’s goal. Found it hard to get involved as Brentford spent long periods without the ball.

Kevin Schade: 6

Another who only featured sporadically. Taken off in the second half as Brentford sat back to hold on to their lead.

Frank Onyeka: 6

Helped plug holes in a midfield that was starting to open up as the second half progressed.