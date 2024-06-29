Brentford agree fee with Leeds for Gray

Brentford have had an offer for teenage midfielder Archie Gray accepted by Leeds United.

A deal potentially worth up to £40m has been agreed with the Yorkshire club and Gray, 18, has been given permission to discuss personal terms.

However, a number of other clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham, are keen on the youngster and are also expected to table bids. Spurs previously had an offer for him rejected, but remain interested.







Gray, who can also play at right-back, has made 44 league appearances for Leeds and was a standout performer last season, when they missed out on promotion by losing in the Championship play-offs.

He is the great nephew of Leeds legend Eddie Gray.

Brentford and Chelsea are both also keen on on Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.







