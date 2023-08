Palace hit back to draw after Schade’s first Bees goal

Brentford 1 Crystal Palace 1 18' Schade 76' Andersen

Kevin Schade scored his first Brentford goal but Joachim Andersen’s second-half equaliser meant the Bees had to settle for a point.

Schade’s opener was a beauty. He cut inside from the left, breezed past Joel Ward and sent an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

However, a defensive lapse led to Brentford’s lead being wiped out.

They failed to deal with a set-piece and Andersen showed great persistence to fire past keeper Mark Flekken.

Earlier, Flekken kept out an Odsonne Edouard free-kick and produced a stunning double save to deny Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew.

Brentford: Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen (Onyeka 72), Janelt; Mbeumo, Schade (Lewis-Potter 80), Wissa.

Subs not used: Balcombe, Zanka, Ajer, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley.