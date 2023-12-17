Fan abuse was the reason for goal celebration – Watkins

Former Brentford striker Ollie Watkins claims a Bees fan who had been goading him throughout Aston Villa’s 2-1 at the Gtech Stadium was the reason for his celebration in front of the West Stand.

Watkins headed home the winner against the 10-man Bees, who led until the 77th minute after Keane Lewis-Potter’s first-half strike put them in front.







Ben Mee’s sending off midway through the second half for a lunging challenge on Leon Bailey following a VAR referral, turned the game in Villa’s favour with Alex Moreno nodding in the equaliser before Watkins won the game five minutes from time.

“There was one individual who was abusing me all game, so it only felt right that I celebrated in front of him,” Watkins said.

“Thomas (Frank) asked why I celebrated like that and I told him.

“We’re still on texting terms. I feel like I’ve done so much for the club, but there were just a few things that were said.

“Thomas knows I wouldn’t just celebrate like that.”

Brentford boss Frank and Villa manager Unai Emery were both booked in a bad-tempered, often chaotic encounter that saw Boubacar Kamara sent off late on for grabbing Yehor Yarmolyuk around the throat following a melee involving both sets of players and benches.

That was started by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez trying to drag Neal Maupay from the ground after he went down from a challenge from the Argentine.

Ten players, both managers and Villa coach Austin McPhee were booked and Frank said he was disappointed with the actions of some of the players, but not the performance, of his injury-hit side, who have now lost three of their last four matches.

It’s important for all players and coaches to keep emotions and show class, I am aiming for that, that is why I sat down in the final 10 minutes, I think Unai showed class,” Frank said.

“I just said to them they gave everything and gave a top performance but no matter what happens we have to show class, which we did for most of the game.

“But today we had three VAR mistakes – all against us – we should have a clear penalty on Maupay, I have no idea why it was not referred. It would have been 2-0 and game over.”

“VAR red cards should be consistent. Ben Mee’s is not a red card.”

“Ollie is a great person with great integrity.”







