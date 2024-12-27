Frank praises ‘hugely impressive’ Brentford

Thomas Frank praised his players after Brentford battled to a 0-0 draw at Brighton, earning only their second away point this season.

The Bees have been plagued by injuries this season and there were two more setbacks at the Amex Stadium, where keeper Mark Flekken and defender Ben Mee both went off injured.

With Hákon Valdimarsson on in Flekken’s place for his Premier League debut, the visitors dug in and produced a resolute performance.

Boss Frank said: “We know we have a lot of players out – and we get two more injuries during the game.

“The way the players showed their mentality and character and dug in was hugely impressive.”

Frank was less impressed with the decision not to send off Brighton’s Joao Pedro, who stayed on the pitch after a VAR check despite swinging an arm Yehor Yarmoliuk.

“As I understand the rules, you can’t swing your arm to try to hit someone,” said Frank.

“Whether you hit them or not, it’s a red card. That’s the way I understand the rules.”







