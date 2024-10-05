First-half goal glut helps Brentford beat Wolves

Brentford 5 Wolves 3 2' Collins 4' Cunha 20' Mbeumo (pen) 26' Larsen 28' Norgaard 42' Pinnock 90' Carvalho 90' Ait-Nouri

Brentford finally made the most of a fast start as they beat Wolves.

Having scored in the first minute of the last three league games, Nathan Collins put the Bees in front after just 75 seconds at the Gtech Community Stadium

Thomas Frank’s side twice surrendered a lead to the visitors in a chaotic first half but eventually took control of the game to see out their third league win of the season.

Brentford continued their recent trend of finding the net early when Collins headed in a Mikkel Damsgaard cross with just 75 seconds on the clock.

Keane Lewis-Potter almost scored from a similar situation not long after, but within five minutes of play Wolves were level as Matheus Cunha scored from a Nelson Semedo pull back.

The Bees struck next in an end-to-end start to the game, Bryan Mbeumo scoring his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot when VAR judged that Collins had been fouled by Mario Lemina at a corner.

The visitors hit back again midway through the first half when Jorgen Strand Larsen poked in a Cunha cross after Collins had lost possession in his own half.

But parity was restored for less than two minutes as Brentford went straight up the other end from kick-off and captain Christian Norgaard swept home following some good approach play by Mbeumo and Vitaly Janelt.

Brentford took greater control of proceedings after taking the lead for a third time, and an Ethan Pinnock header from a corner gave them breathing space in first-half injury time.

Brentford remained on top in the second half, but it took until the 90th minute for them to find a fifth as former Fulham man Fabio Carvalho tapped in his first Bees goal.

Rayan Ait-Nouri rounded off the scoring in stoppage time with a shot from inside the box that beat Mark Flekken.

Brentford: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer (Roerslev 90+1), Mbeumo, Norgaard (Yarmoliuk 77), Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Schade (Carvalho 77), Damsgaard (Konak 90+1). Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Meghoma, Trevitt, Ji-Soo.







