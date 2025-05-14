Ex-Brentford defender Osborne steps down as manager of women’s team

Former Brentford defender Karleigh Osborne has stood down as head coach of the club’s women’s team.

Osborne (pictured on the left above) recently led the team to promotion to the fifth tier, winning the London and South East Women’s Regional Football League Division One North title.

They also won back-to-back Capital Cups, a Trophy Cup and reached the third round of the Women’s FA Cup during his time at the helm.

The 37-year-old from Southall made 175 appearances for the Bees during his playing career and began working with the women’s team in 2016.

“After a lot of thought and conversations, I’ve decided the time is right to step away from my role as head coach,” he said.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s one I’ve made myself and it feels like the right moment both personally and professionally.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and grateful to have worked with such an inspiring group of players and staff.”