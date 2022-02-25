Eriksen to make Brentford debut against Newcastle and Toney set to return

Christian Eriksen is set to make his Brentford debut against Newcastle, while Ivan Toney will also be available after missing the past three games with a calf problem.

Eriksen is in line for his first competitive football game since suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at the European Championships last summer.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank did not confirm whether Eriksen would start the match.







“He will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch to make his debut tomorrow,” Frank said.

“It will be a big day for all of us, but especially Christian and his family when he walks out onto that pitch.

“He went into high intensity team training and his body reacted quite well to that.

“Then it was just about timing, tempo, intensity, taking the right decisions and you can see that he’s getting a bit better week by week.

“Now he’s in a good place and it’s that game rhythm that he needs to get into his body to get that intuitive feeling and decision-making at the highest level.

“I’m convinced that he will do well tomorrow but I also know that it will probably take three or four games before we see more likelihood of playing a ten out of ten.

“It’s difficult for any player to get ten out of ten but I think tomorrow he will play more on energy and enthusiasm.”

Frank has a fully fit squad to choose from for tomorrow’s game and believes the return of top scorer Toney against his former club will be big boost for his side as the Bees look to break an eight-game winless run.

“For maybe the first time this season we have all players available ,so that’s positive. That means that Ivan Toney will be involved in the squad tomorrow,” Frank added.

“I think it will be massive that he’s involved tomorrow. I think Ivan has been one of our best performing players this season.

“I think with his presence, personality and character he gives a lot to the team.”







