Doncaster replace Lumley with Bees keeper Balcombe

Doncaster Rovers have replaced Joe Lumley with Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on loan until the end of the season.

Balcombe made the move after his Brentford contract was extended until 2025.

Lumley, who played nine matches for the South Yorkshire side, returned to QPR on Tuesday after the current back-up to Seny Dieng, Liam Kelly, agreed a loan move to Motherwell.







Balcombe, who has represented England at Under-21 level, spent time on loan with Danish side Danish side Viborg FF last season, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bees.

“We’re pleased to get him in and we’re grateful to Brentford for allowing us to have him,” said Rovers boss Darren Moore

“He’s a good young goalkeeper that comes highly recommended and is highly rated.”







