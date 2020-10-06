Dasilva signs new four-year Brentford contract

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva has signed a new four-year contract.

Dasilva, 21, has been hugely impressive since leaving Arsenal to join the Bees in 2018.







He has made 75 appearances and scored 13 goals since the move to west London and Brentford have moved to cement his long-term future at the club.

“This is fantastic news for Brentford FC and a top example of how we work,” head coach Thomas Frank told the club website.

“We signed a top talent and our staff have worked together with Josh over the past few years and he is now a very influential player.

“He has grown over the past two years and has been a very big part of the team for the past year.

“I expect there is even more to come from him.”

