Dasilva signs new Brentford deal

Josh Dasilva has signed a new one-year contract with Brentford, with the option of a further 12 months.

The midfielder, 25, has not played since the end of January following surgery on a knee injury suffered in training.

He joined the Bees in 2018 and made 36 Premier League appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

“Josh has been so unlucky with injuries in recent seasons and hasn’t played anything like the number of matches he’d have wanted to,” Phil Giles, Brentford’s director of football, said.

“This makes him and us even more determined to get him back to full health.

“At his best, Josh is a very good Premier League player with attributes that are hard to find elsewhere. I’m sure he’ll be back playing at some point in the 2024/25 season, and we can’t wait for that to happen.”







