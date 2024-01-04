Dasilva set for Brentford return

Josh Dasilva will make his long-awaited return to action in Brentdord’s FA Cup tie against Wolves on Friday.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been sidelined since August with a hamstring injury and has only played for 10 minutes after coming off the bench in the 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.







“Josh is ready to be involved,” Bees boss Thomas Frank said.

“It is good positive news, Josh is a player that can have a great impact off the bench or if he starts.”

Brentford will still be without a number of players due to injury but it will be the final match they will be unable to call on the services of Ivan Toney as completes his eight-month suspension.

Frank also confirmed the club will be looking to be active in the transfer market this month.

“I am convinced we will be active, as for what positions, it is pretty clear that we need a left-back,” he said.







