Damsgaard signs new long-term Brentford contract

Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old is now under contract until the summer of 2030 – and the club hold an option to extend the deal for another year.

“I’ve enjoyed my years here so it was a no-brainer for me to extend – I’m very happy,” Damsgaard said. “

This season has been a lot better for me personally with a lot more playing time, but I’ve always enjoyed the atmosphere at the club, time with my team-mates and the way things have been set up.

“With the playing time now coming, it was a pretty easy decision to extend.”

Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “This season, he is starting to show what we believed we’d get from him. “

He has been one of our best players this season; we are very dangerous when he is playing.

“But there is more to come from Mikkel. It has been half a season, now he needs to perform for a full season.”







